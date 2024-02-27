RSMSSB Releases Admit Cards For Computer And CHO Recruitment Exam | Representational Pic

The admit card for the next Computer and Community Health Officer (CHO) recruitment exam was made available by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) on Monday. The admission cards for those who have applied for the exam are now available for download straight from the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.



The exam is scheduled for March 3, 2024, according to the schedule. There will be two sessions for the examination: one from 10 am to noon and the other from 3 pm to 4:30 pm. The goal of the hiring campaign is to fill 3,531 CHO posts and 583 computer positions.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE RSMSSB ADMIT CARD 2024?

Go to rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, the RSMSSB's official website.

Navigate to the "Admit Card" tab on the home page of the website. Usually, it can be found in a conspicuous area or the main menu.

Locate and click the link meant just for the Computer and CHO recruiting exam once you're on the Admit Card website.

After entering your login information, which often consists of your password or date of birth and your registration number or application ID, you'll be taken to a login screen. Once the necessary data has been entered, submit it.

Once you have successfully logged in, the screen will show your admit card. After checking all the information, download the admit card.

Print off the admissions card for your records.