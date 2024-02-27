MAH CET 2024 Admit Card Released for MArch, MHMCT, BEd, MEd, & MPEd at atcetcell.mahacet.org

JEE Main 2023: Engineering aspirants can download by entering their application number and date of birth on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. | FPJ

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Government of Maharashtra, has announced the release of admit cards for several courses including M.Arch., M.HMCT CET, M.Ed., B.Ed.-M.Ed., and M.P.Ed. CET 2024. Aspiring candidates for these entrance exams can now access their admit cards via the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Important Dates:

MAH MArch CET 2024 and M.HMCT CET 2024: Scheduled for March 11, 2024.

M.Ed., B.Ed.-M.Ed. CET 2024: Exam date is set for March 2.

M.P.Ed. CET 2024: Scheduled to be held on March 3.

How to Download MAH CET 2024 Admit Card:

Navigate to cetcell.mahacet.org, the official website for MAH CET 2024.

On the homepage, locate and click on the admit card link provided.

Input your Registered Email ID and Password in the designated fields.

Once logged in, proceed to download your admit card.

It is advisable to take a printout of the admit card for future reference and exam-day requirements.

Read Also UKPSC Announces Forest Guard PET/PST Exam Dates and Admit Card Release

With the exam dates drawing closer, candidates are urged to complete the download process well in advance to avoid any last-minute technical glitches.

For further updates and information regarding MAH CET 2024, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website and stay tuned to official announcements from the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Government of Maharashtra.