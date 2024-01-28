 RSMSSB Admit Card 2024: GNN, ANM, Agriculture Supervisor Exams - Download Now!
RSMSSB Admit Card 2024: GNN, ANM, Agriculture Supervisor Exams - Download Now!

RSMSSB Admit Card 2024: GNN, ANM, Agriculture Supervisor Exams - Download Now!

Download your admit cards now from the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Exam dates: Feb 3 and Feb 4, 2024. Follow official guidelines for a smooth experience.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, January 28, 2024, 08:08 PM IST
article-image
Representative pic

In a recent announcement, the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB), Jaipur has officially issued the admit cards for the GNN (Gramin Dak Sevak), ANM (Auxiliary Nurse Midwife), and Agriculture Supervisor recruitment exams. Eligible candidates can now download their admit cards for the upcoming exam.

The candidates can download the admit card from the board's official website i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates are required to acquire their admit cards from the Rajasthan State Recruitment Portal through WhatsApp at +91 9461062046 from January 25 to January 26. Starting January 27, candidates can also access their e-admit cards from the official website of the board or through their SSO ID.

Read Also
Savitribai Phule Pune University Announces Deadline For MH SET 2024 Exam Registration, Apply Now
article-image

Here Are The Steps To Download The Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Go to the Homepage.

Step 3: Open the given admit card link.

Step 4: Key in the required credentials.

Step 5: The admit card will now appear on your screen.

Step 6: Save and download the admit card for future use.

Candidates must carefully review the details on their admit card to ensure a smooth exam experience. It is essential for candidates to have their admit card with them at the exam venue in order to take the exam.

