RSCIT Answer Key 2019 online to be release, at rkcl .vmou.ac.in.

The Kota-based Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU) will soon declare the answer key for RS-CIT Exam, the exams were conducted on September 8, 2019. Its is soon going to be released on the official website. Students who appeared for the exam can check it on rkcl .vmou.ac.in.

After the release of the answer, the applicants will also be given the option to object to the answer. Students who have taken this exam are advised to check the official website continuously.

RSCIT Answer Key 2019 online: Steps to download

Visit the official website for RKCL VMOU at rkcl.vomu.ac.in

Find and click on the ‘Notice’ section on the homepage

In the Notice section, click on RSCIT Answer Key

RSCIT Answer Key 2019 will open on the page

Download the Answer Key 2019 for future reference