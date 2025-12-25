RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Answer Key 2025 Released At rrb.digialm.com; Objection Window Open Till December 30

RRB NTPC UG CBT Answer Key 2025 | Canva

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Answer Key 2025: The RRB NTPC Undergraduate CBT 2 Answer Key 2025 is now available on the Railway Recruitment Board's (RRB) official website. Applicants who took the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam 2025 will be able to view and download the response sheet by visiting the official website, rrb.digialm.com.

The answer key computes the candidates' estimated marks and enables them to download their response sheet in PDF format. Candidates may lodge complaints by paying 50 per question by December 30, 2025, if they discover any inconsistencies or errors in their RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 answer key.

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Answer Key 2025: Important dates

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Exam Date: December 20, 2025

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Answer Key Released: December 2025

Last Date to Raise Objections: December 30, 2025

Answer Key Objection Fee: ₹50 per question

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Answer Key 2025: Steps to download answer key

It is recommended that applicants get the RRB NTPC Undergraduate CBT 2 Answer Key 2025 by following the instructions listed below:

Step 1: To obtain the solution key, students should go to the official portal at rrb.digialm.com.

Step 2: Enter your date of birth and registration number as shown on your admit card.

Step 3: On the same screen, find and select the 'Candidate Response' tab.

Step 4: To view and download your question paper and your marked answers, click the "Click here to generate it" link.

Step 5: Use the 'Objection' tab to contest questions if you discover inconsistencies.

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Answer Key 2025: How to raise the objection

Step 1: Step 1: Students must go to their local RRB website, such as rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, enter your date of birth and registration number to log in.

Step 3: Select the contested Question ID by going to the "Objection Tracker" section.

Step 4: Offer a convincing defence of the objection, along with any accessible proof.

Step 5: Use UPI, Net Banking, or a credit or debit card to pay the requisite objection fee of Rs 50 per question.

Step 6: For future use, download the confirmation page.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the offiial website.