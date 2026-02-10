 RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2026 Released For Typing Skill Test At rrb.digialm.com; CBTST Scheduled For February 13
The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2026 for the typing skill test. Shortlisted candidates can download the hall ticket from regional RRB websites. The CBTST is scheduled for February 13.

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2026: The RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2026 for the typing exam has been made available by the Railway Recruitment Board. The hall pass can be downloaded from the regional RRBs' official website by candidates who plan to take the computer-based typing skill test.

By entering their registration number and password, candidates can download it.

The tentative date for the CBTST for applicants who were shortlisted based on their performance on the 2nd Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT-II) is February 13, 2026. The typing proficiency test will be administered for the positions of Junior Clerk/Typist and Accounts Clerk/Typist.

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2026: Steps to download admit card

Candidates who plan to take the test can download their hall pass by following the instructions:

Step 1: Go to the regional RRBs' official website.

Step 2: Select the RRB NTPC link from the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates must click on the typing test link on the new page that appears.

Step 4: Once more, a new page will open, requiring candidates to input their login credentials.

Step 5: After selecting "Submit," your hall pass will be shown.

Step 6: Examine and download the hall pass.

Step 7: Save a paper copy of it in case you need it later.

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2026: Qualifying marks

There is a qualifying aspect to the typing test. The merit list will be created by adding the marks. Without editing software or a spell checker, the candidates should be able to type 30 words per minute (WPM) in English or 25 WPM in Hindi on a personal computer.

Candidates should visit the RRBs' official website for additional relevant information.

