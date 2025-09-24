RRB NTPC 2025 Notification Out: Graduate And 12th Pass Eligible For 8,875 Posts; Know Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process

RRB NTPC 2025 Notification | Official website

RRB NTPC 2025 Notification: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued a short notification for the NTPC 2025-26 recruitment drive with 8,875 vacancies in Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC). The recruitment process is to be held across the country at undergraduate and graduate level posts in various railway zones.

Posts on Offer

The NTPC recruitment includes various posts ranging from Station Master, Goods Guard, Commercial Clerk, Accounts Clerk, Junior Typist, Trains Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Traffic Assistant, and more. Candidates are advised to read the official notification before filling out the application form.

Graduate-level posts: 5,817 vacancies (require a Bachelor's degree).

Undergraduate-level posts: 3,058 vacancies (require Class 12 qualification).

Eligibility and Age Criteria

For UG posts, the candidates should be between 18–30 years of age, while for Graduate posts, the maximum age limit would be 33 years. Relaxation in age will be applicable to SC, ST, OBC, PwD, and Ex-Servicemen as per government policies.

Multi-Stage Selection Process

The process of selection is multi-stage:

CBT-1 (Screening Test): 100 questions (40 GA, 30 Maths, 30 Reasoning), 90 minutes.

CBT-2 (Post-Specific Test): 120 questions (50 GA, 35 Maths, 35 Reasoning), 90 minutes.

Skill/Typing/Aptitude Tests (wherever applicable).

Document Verification & Medical Examination.

Both CBTs will be negatively marked: 0.25 marks per incorrect answer.

Application Fee

General, OBC, EWS: ₹500

SC, ST, PwD, Female, Ex-Servicemen: ₹250

The fee should be paid at the time of online registration.

The RRB NTPC 2025 recruitment provides one of the largest government job opportunities in the railway department. The detailed notice with exam dates and application timeline is to be released shortly on official RRB websites. Candidates are requested to keep an eye on the RRB official website for the latest information.