RRB Ministerial Answer Key 2025 Released; Raise Objections Till October 8

RRB Ministerial Answer Key 2025: The RRB Ministerial Answer Key 2025 has been made public by the Railway Recruitment Boards. The preliminary answer key is available on the regional RRBs' official website for candidates who took the test. Until October 8, 2025, the objection period will be available.

The organisation will fill 1036 positions through this hiring campaign.

RRB Ministerial Answer Key 2025: Exam pattern

The single-stage CBT question paper will consist of 100 questions and last 90 minutes. For PwBD candidates using Scribe, the question paper will be 120 minutes.

RRB Ministerial Answer Key 2025: Steps to download answer key

Candidates can use the instructions below to download the provisional key:

Step 1: Go to RRBs' official website.

Step 2: On the home site, click the link for the RRB Ministerial Answer Key 2025.

Step 3: Candidates must input their login information on a new page that opens.

Step 4: Download the answer key by clicking the submit button.

Step 5: Review the answer key and save a printed copy for future reference.

RRB Ministerial Answer Key 2025: Fees to raise the objection

To raise an objection, you must pay Rs. 50 plus any relevant bank service charges for each inquiry. After deducting any applicable bank fees, the candidate will get a refund of the fee paid in response to any valid objections, if the objection is determined to be correct. The candidate's online payment account will be credited with the reimbursement.

RRB Ministerial Answer Key 2025: Selection process

One-stage Computer Based Test (CBT)

Performance/Teaching Skill Test

Translation Test (if applicable)

Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination

