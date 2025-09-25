RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Application Status Released At rrbapply.gov.in

RRB Group D Recruitment 2025 | Image: Canva

RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: The RRB Group D Recruitment 2025 application status has been made public by the Railway Recruitment Boards. Through the RRBs' official website, rrbapply.gov.in, candidates who have registered for the recruitment process can check the progress of their applications.

The status of the application can be (i) rejected (with reasons), (ii) accepted provisionally, or (iii) accepted provisionally with conditions.

The candidates' registered cellphone number and email address listed on their applications have received SMS and email messages from the Board.

This hiring campaign will cover 32438 open positions throughout the company.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Official notification

The official notification states, "Candidatures of all accepted candidates (Provisionally accepted / Conditionally accepted) is purely provisional and his/her candidature is liable to be cancelled at any stage of recruitment process or thereafter, in case of any inconsistency/deficiency/falsified record or data furnished by them in his/her application or any malpractice on the part of candidates coming to the notice of RRB at any stage of the recruitment process."

RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Steps to check

Candidates can use the instructions below to verify the status of their applications:

Step 1: Go to rrbapply.gov.in, the RRBs' official website.

Step 2: Enter your login information after clicking the login link.

Step 3: Your application status will be shown after it is finished.

Step 4: Download the page and verify the application status.

Step 5: Keep a physical copy of the same for subsequent need.

In the meantime, the Board has announced the dates for the RRB Group D written exam. The computer-based test for different Level 17th CPC postings will start on November 17, 2025, and terminate at the end of December 2025.

Candidates should visit the RRBs' official website for additional relevant information.