RPSC Releases Assistant Professor Model Answer Key 2024, Objection Window Opens On October 26

The RPSC Assistant Professor Model Answer Key 2024 has been made available by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission. On the RPSC's official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, candidates who took the Assistant Professor (Sanskrit Edu. Deptt.) Comp. Exam-2024 can view and download the model answer key.

On October 26, 2024, the objection period will begin, and it will end on October 28. By paying an objection fee of ₹100/-per question, candidates can raise their objections online.

How to raise the objection:

Log in to the SSO Portal.

Select the Recruitment Portal option.

Click on the link Question Objection for the relevant examination.

Register objections based on the model question paper available on the Commission's website.

Submit objections online only and attach proof from standard, authentic books.

Ensure that only candidates who appeared in the examination submit objections; objections from others will not be considered.

Note: Objections without the required proof will not be accepted.

How to download RPSC Assistant Professor Model Answer Key 2024:

Visit rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, the RPSC's official website.

To access the links for the different subjects on the front page, click on the RPSC Assistant Professor Model Answer Key 2024.

It will open a new PDF.

Download the page and review the answer key.

Save a hard copy of it in case you need it later.

If candidates have any technical issues submitting the mentioned online objection, they can reach out to recruitmenthelpdesk@rajasthan.gov.in via email or by calling 9352323625 and 7340557555.