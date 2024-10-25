RPSC Programmer Admit Card Released; Check at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Representative Pic | Imagesbazaar

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has officially released the admit card for the upcoming Programmer Competitive Examination, scheduled by the Department of Information and Technology. Candidates who applied for the exam can now download their call letter by entering their application number and date of birth on the official website, [rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in](https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in).

The written examination is set to take place on 27 October at designated state exam centers, as decided by the commission. This recruitment exam aims to fill 352 Programmer positions within the Department of Information Technology and Communication.

How to download RPSC Programmer 2024 admit card

To download the RPSC Programmer 2024 Admit Card, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official RPSC website at [rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in](https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in).

2. Navigate to the "Admit Card" section.

3. Log in using your registration details, such as your application number and date of birth.

4. Find and download your RPSC Programmer 2024 Admit Card.

5. Print the admit card for future reference and examination use.

Make sure to keep a copy saved for safety.

Important documents for RPSC Programmer 2024

For the RPSC Programmer 2024 exam, candidates need to carry the following important documents:

1. RPSC Programmer Admit Card 2024 – The official admit card, downloaded from the RPSC website.

2. Government-issued Photo ID – A valid ID like Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport, Driving License, or Voter ID.

3. Passport-size Photographs – As per the requirements mentioned in the admit card or exam notification.

4. Photocopy of the Photo ID – A photocopy of the government-issued ID to be submitted at the exam center.

5. Caste/Category Certificate (if applicable) – For candidates claiming reservation benefits.

Make sure to check the specific requirements mentioned in the RPSC exam notification.