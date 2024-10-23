Rajasthan RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2024 Notification OUT, Check Here

RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2024 | Pixabay (Representative Photo)

The announcement for the Assistant Professor position in the Medical Education Department has been made public by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). From October 24 to November 22, qualified applicants may begin applying for the positions via the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The commission has made 15 positions available.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates must be at least 37 years old as of January 1, 2025. Candidates in the reserved category will be granted an age relaxation.



Application fees

The application fees for General (Unreserved)/ Creamy Layer of BC/ Creamy Layer of OBC is Rs 600 while the application fees for Reserved Category (SC/ST/BC-Non Creamy Layer/OBC-Non Creamy Layer/Economically Weaker Section/Sahariya Area) is Rs 400. The application fees for physically disabled candidates is Rs 400.

How to apply?



-Check out recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in, the official website.

-Register and continue with the application procedure on the homepage.

-Sign in and complete the form.

-Pay the cost and upload the necessary files.

-Fill out the form and save a copy for your records.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Public Service Commission's website now features the sample answer key for the General Studies of Rajasthan subject, which was administered on September 8, 2024, as part of the Assistant Professor (Sanskrit Education Department) Examination-2024. Candidates who object to this model answer key may do so online between October 26 and October 28, 2024, at 12:00 pm, by paying the required cost.

The objection cost for each question has been set by the commission at Rs 100 (service charge additional). By entering into the SSO portal, choosing the recruiting portal, and clicking on the link (Question objection) for the exam in question, candidates can register objections to the questions.