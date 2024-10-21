RPSC Agriculture Department Recruitment 2024: Online Applications Begin Today, Key Dates And Vacancy Details

The Agriculture Department Exam 2024 application procedure will open today, October 21, 2024, according to the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). The application deadline is November 19, 2024. Candidates who meet the requirements may apply online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
Important dates:
Application open date: October 21, 2024
Deadline: November 19, 2024
Vacancy details:
Assistant Agriculture Officer (NSA): 115 Vacancies
Agriculture Research Officer: 98 Vacancies
Statistical Officer: 18 Vacancies
Assistant Agriculture Officer (SA): 10 Vacancies
Application fees:
UR, Backward Class-Creamy Layer, and Most Backward Class-Creamy Layer: ₹600
SC/ST, Backward Class-Non-Creamy Layer, Most Backward Class-Non-Creamy Layer, and PwD: ₹400
How to apply for RPSC Agriculture Department Recruitment 2024:
Look for the announcement titled "RPSC Agriculture Department Exam 2024" on the homepage.
Register or sign in if you already have an account.
Provide information about your background, education, and other necessities.
Scan and upload any required files, including certificates, signatures, and photos.
Use online methods to complete the payment and submit.
Selection process:
A written test will be used to choose the candidates. When evaluating answer sheets or answer books, the Commission may, if necessary, apply a scale, moderation, or normalisation procedure. Soon, the exam's date and location will be revealed.