Rajasthan RPSC Agriculture Recruitment 2024: Apply For 241 Positions From October 21

Rajasthan RPSC Agriculture Recruitment 2024 | File

The RPSC Agriculture Department Exam 2024 has been declared by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission for a total of 241 open positions in various fields. October 21, 2024 is when the application window will open, and it will stay open until November 19, 2024.

Application fees

Within ten days of the application deadline, candidates may make changes to their online application form by paying the required ₹500/-fee. The application fee for candidates from the UR, Creamy Layer of Backward Class, and Creamy Layer of Most Backward Class is ₹600. The application cost for SC/ST, PwD, Backward Class-Non-Creamy Layer, and Most Backward Class-Non-Creamy Layer applicants is ₹400.

How to apply?

-Go to rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, the official website.

-Look for the announcement titled "RPSC Agriculture Department Exam 2024" on the homepage.

-Register or sign in if you already have an account.

-Provide information about your background, education, and other necessities.

-Scan and upload any required files, including certificates, signatures, and photos.

-Use online methods to complete the payment.

-Examine your application, then send it in by the due date.

Posts such as Statistical Officer, Agricultural Research Officer, Assistant Agriculture Officer, and Assistant Agriculture Officer are available during the recruitment drive.



A written exam will be used to choose the candidates. The Commission may, if necessary, use a scaling, moderation, or normalisation approach when assessing answer books and answer sheets.