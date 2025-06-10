 RPSC RAS Mains Exam 2025 From June 17, Admit Card On This Date; Check Details
RPSC RAS Admit Card 2025: The RPSC RAS Mains exam will be held on June 17 and 18, 2025. The RPSC RAS Mains admit card will be released on June 14, 2025.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 04:07 PM IST
article-image
RPSC RAS Mains Exam 2025 | Image: Canva

RPSC RAS Mains Exam 2025: The dates for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Mains) Exam have been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). According to the notification, the RPSC RAS Mains exam will be held on June 17 and 18, 2025. The test will be held in two shifts including the first shift will start from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift will begin from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Candidates can check the RPSC RAS mains exam 2025 notification at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the notification, the RPSC RAS Mains admit card will be released on June 14, 2025. On the day of the test, candidates must carry their RPSC RAS Mains admit card and a legitimate form of identification. Candidates who fail to bring their RPSC RAS Mains hall ticket will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

In order to access the RPSC RAS Mains admit card, candidates will have to enter their application number and date of birth on the portal. Admit cards can also be accessed via the Recruitment Portal under Citizen Apps (G2C).

Candidates must arrive at the exam center at least 60 minutes before the start of the exam. Once the exam starts, no candidate will be permitted entry. To ensure proper identity verification and security checks, candidates are advised to reach the venue on time.

RPSC RAS Mains Exam 2025 Notification

RPSC RAS Mains Exam 2025 Notification | Official Website

Carrying any unauthorized items or using unfair means during the examination may result in severe penalties under the Rajasthan Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2022, including imprisonment up to 10 years and fines up to ₹10 lakh, along with property confiscation, as per the notification.

RPSC RAS Admit Card 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link RPSC RAS Admit Card 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen and candidates will have to enter the application number and date of birth on the portal

Step 4: The RPSC RAS Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the RPSC RAS Admit Card 2025 and take a print out for future reference.

