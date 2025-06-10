SSC CGL Exam 2025 Registration Begins For 14,582 Group B & C Posts At ssc.gov.in; Check Dates, Eligibility, Fees & Steps To Apply Online

SSC CGL Exam 2025 Registration Begins For 14,582 Group B & C Posts | Official website

SSC CGL Exam 2025 Registration: The Staff Selection Commission began the SSC CGL Exam 2025 registration session on June 9, 2025. Candidates can apply for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2025, via the SSC's official website, ssc.gov.in.

SSC CGL Exam 2025 Registration: Vacancy details

About 14582 Group "B" and Group "C" positions in various Ministries, Departments, and Organisations of the Government of India, as well as numerous Constitutional Bodies, Statutory Bodies, Tribunals, etc., would be filled by this recruitment drive.

SSC CGL Exam 2025 Registration: Important dates

Start of online application: June 9, 2025

Last date to submit application: July 4, 2025 (by 11:00 PM)

Last date for online fee payment: July 5, 2025 (by 11:00 PM)

Application form correction window: July 9–11, 2025 (up to 11:00 PM each day)

Tier‑I (Computer‑Based Exam): August 13–30, 2025

Tier‑II (Computer‑Based Exam): December 2025 (tentative)

SSC CGL Exam 2025 Registration: Eligibility criteria

Nationality

Applicants must fulfill at least one of the following conditions:

Be a citizen of India

Be a subject of Nepal or Bhutan

Be a Person of Indian Origin (PIO) who migrated from another country with the intention of permanently settling in India

Age Limit (as on August 1, 2025)

18 to 27 years

- Date of Birth: Between 02-08-1998 to 01-08-2007

- Applicable for: Certain Group C Posts

20 to 30 years

- Date of Birth: Between 02-08-1995 to 01-08-2005

- Applicable for: Group B Officer-level Posts

18 to 30 years

- Date of Birth: Between 02-08-1995 to 01-08-2007

- Applicable for: Miscellaneous Group B/C Posts

18 to 32 years

- Date of Birth: Between 02-08-1993 to 01-08-2007

- Applicable for: Specific positions requiring higher age

Age relaxation is applicable for candidates from reserved categories as per government rules.

SSC CGL Exam 2025 Registration: Steps to apply

Step 1: Click the "Apply" option in the CGL area of ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Create your SSC profile if you haven't already by entering your name, email address, and mobile number. A password and registration ID will be sent to you.

Step 3: Log on with your credentials, then choose "CGL Examination 2025."

Step 4: Enter your category information, preferred exam location, and educational background.

Step 5: Enter scanned copies of your signature and most recent passport-size photo in the format required.

Step 6: Use online payment methods to pay the application fees.

Step 7: Click "Submit" once all the information has been confirmed.

Step 8: Take a copy of the confirmation page and save it for later use.

SSC CGL Exam 2025 Registration: Application fees

The application fee is ₹100.

The following candidates are exempted from paying the fee:

- Women

- Scheduled Castes (SC)

- Scheduled Tribes (ST)

- Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD)

- Ex-servicemen (ESM)

Fee payment can be made online through:

- BHIM UPI

- Net Banking

- Debit Cards (Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay)

SSC CGL Exam 2025 Registration: Selection process

The selection process includes two levels of computer-based exams: Tier I and Tier II.

Tier I will consist of multiple-choice, objective-type questions.

All questions, except English Comprehension, will be available in both Hindi and English.

There will be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each incorrect answer.