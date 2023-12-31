RPSC Assistant Professor Exam City Slip Released At sso.rajasthan.gov.in

In a recent development, the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has unveiled the exam city slip for the upcoming Assistant Professor, Librarian, and Physical Training Instructor Examination 2023. Here's a breakdown of the crucial information:

Important Dates:

Assistant Professor, Librarian, and Physical Training Instructor Examination: January 7, 2023.

Admit Card Availability: Three days before the exam.

Accessing Exam City Slip:

Visit the official website at sso.rajasthan.gov.in).

Click on the link for RPSC Assistant Professor Exam City Slip.

Admit Card Download Process:

Go to the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Navigate to the homepage and find the RPSC Assistant Professor admit card link.

Enter the required details: Registration Number, Date of Birth, and Login ID.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the RPSC Assistant Professor Hall Ticket and print it for future reference.

Examination Day Essentials:

It is mandatory to carry the RPSC Assistant Professor admit card along with a valid ID proof.

Candidates without the admit card will not be permitted to enter the examination hall.

Hall Ticket Information:

The Rajasthan Assistant Professor Hall Ticket includes vital details like the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date, time, venue, photograph, signature, application number, date of birth, parents' names, exam instructions, reporting time, and exam duration.