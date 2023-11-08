RPSC JLO Exam 2023: Official Answer Key Released

Answer key | Representative image

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has offcially released the answer key for the post of Junior Legal Officer (JLO) Exam 2023 on Monday, November 6, 2023. The exams were successfully conducted on November 4 & November 5, 2023, in a pattern of two shifts per day at 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM respectively. The candidates can now download the official answer key for all the shifts from the official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates who have reviewed the released RPSC JLO (Rajasthan Public Service Commission Junior Legal Officer) answer key will have the opportunity to raise objections or concerns from November 8 to 10. To do so, they will need to follow the prescribed procedure, which includes submitting an objection fee of ₹100 per question.

Here is how to download the answer key without any hassel:

Step 1: Visit the official RPSC website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'RPSC JLO Answer Key 2023' tab.

Step 3: The PDF of the answer key for the RPSC JLO 2023 exam will appear on your screen.

Step 4: Save and download the answer key PDF and verify your answers to calculate your tentative scores.

Candidates who have taken the RPSC JLO exam can access and download the RPSC JLO answer key in PDF format for all sets and shifts. This answer key will contain the correct answers to each question asked in every set of the examination. Candidates can utilize this RPSC JLO Answer Key to calculate their tentative scores.

