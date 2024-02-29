Roll, Take, Turn: Mumbai KC College Fest Explores Current Issues With Student-Crafted Documentary Films

Kishinchand Chellaram’s GIC Attempts To Bring Positive Change | KC College

Students of KC College will showcase their vision and creativity today (Friday) through the documentary film festival organised by the college’s mass media department. The festival will premiere students’ films on Maratha reservation, Mumbai Coastal Road and sexual harassment at the workplace, among others.

‘Roll, Take, Turn'

The Bachelor of Mass Media (BMM) department will be organising the 21st edition of its annual documentary film festival – ‘Roll, Take, Turn’ – on March 1. Twelve documentaries delving into diverse facets of current issues, human rights, inequality, migration, corruption, education and health will be showcased at the film festival.

Actor Angad Bedi will inaugurate the film festival as the chief guest. The documentary films will be judged by a panel of jury comprising Kunal Purohit, author, freelance journalist and documentary filmmaker, Shilpa Mehta, film and TV actress as well as Shakti Pherwani, advertising and marketing professional.

Topics of documentaries

Some of the major topics of documentaries to be premiered this year include the social and environmental impact of Mumbai Coastal Road, the dark and dangerous world of drug trafficking with Mumbai as a transit point, the rampant problem of child abuse and its ramifications, issues of identity and marginalisation of the tribal communities in Vidarbha, discrimination, oppression, and violence faced by the dalits, the ongoing controversy on Maratha Reservation, and sexual harassment faced by women at the workplace.

Over the years, the scope of these documentaries has expanded significantly and they enlighten, educate and stimulate conversation among the viewers. The annual documentary competition provides media students with a vicarious experience in research, fieldwork and group interaction with a platform to display their technical skills, enthusiasm, and creativity.