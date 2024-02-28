From The Campus: KC College's Annual Sports Event Showcases Athletic Excellence And Camaraderie

KC College's Annual Sports Event |

Mumbai: KC College's yearly sports event, which took place on February 15, 2024, was conducted at the Sports Pavilion in Marine Lines. The day commenced with a parade led by the National Cadet Corps students of KC College, marking the opening ceremony at 9 a.m. The event unfolded with the raising of the flag, symbolizing the commencement of the annual athletic meet. Following this tradition, the torch, emblematic of sportsmanship and excellence, was relayed around the grounds by students who had demonstrated prowess at the national and state levels.

Culminating this act, the principal, Dr. Tejashree Shanbhag, placed the torch in its spot, delivering an address that resonated with the student body, encouraging them to strive for greatness.

Winners Express Joy

Nihal Sheth said,"While the Annual Athletic Meet was well-organized, I felt that there could have been more variety in the events offered. Looking forward to seeing some new additions next year."

Aryan Guhe,"The atmosphere at the Sports Pavilion was lively, but I noticed that some of the events seemed to run behind schedule. The time management could have been a little better."

Yana Masrani,"Attending the Athletic Meet reminded me of the importance of staying active and healthy. It was great to see so many students coming together to celebrate sports and fitness."