From The Campus: Rotaract Club Of Mumbai's KC College Celebrates Two Decades Of Impactful Service And Innovation

In a remarkable milestone, the Rotaract Club of KC College commemorates nearly two decades of shaping young minds and fostering a culture of service and innovation. Established as a non-profit organisation, the club has been a beacon of positive change, with a diverse range of initiatives falling under its 12 dynamic avenues.

Multiple avenues, singular impact

Under the banner of Club Service, Community Service, Professional Development, International Service, Sports, Entrepreneurship Development, Partners-in-Service Marketing, PR, Editorial, Digital Communication, and Social Media Relations, the Rotaract Club of KC College orchestrates over 100 projects annually. These projects, a blend of reimagined classics and groundbreaking novelties, continue to captivate the enthusiasm of Rotaractors, making a lasting impact.

Supporting KC College and beyond

The club actively contributes to the success of KC College by organising university-level chess competitions for the disabled, convocation ceremonies for graduates and postgraduates, and playing a pivotal role in Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations. With an annual recruitment of over 400 dedicated students turned Rotaractors, the club's influence extends throughout the entirety of their college lives.

Exemplary recognition

Demonstrating unwavering commitment and implementing unique projects, the Rotaract Club of KC College consistently secures the second rank among the 150+ Rotaract Clubs in the city. This accomplishment is a testament to the dedication of the Rotaractors and the club's ability to stand out in a competitive landscape.

Cinematic Crescendo at Mera Avenue Mahaan

Among the club's notable projects is "Mera Avenue Mahaan" (MAM), a flagship event that encapsulates the spirit of fellowship. This year's MAM, themed "Cinematic Crescendo," drew inspiration from classic literary genres such as psychological thrillers, melodrama, and alternate history.

Over two days, participants engaged in 19 events under the Fine, Performing, and Literary Arts departments. To kickstart the excitement, a pre-event treasure hunt was organised, setting the stage for a thrilling competition. Esteemed judges, including Rohit Bhatnagar and Ananya Banerjee, graced the occasion, adding prestige to the event.

MAM's impact

Mera Avenue Mahaan succeeded in winning the hearts of KCites. Rit Khimavat, an Organising Committee (OC) member for Mera Avenue Mahaan (MAM) 2024, shared his exhilarating first-time experience:

"Being an Organising Committee member for Mera Avenue Mahaan 2024 was beyond words. The excitement and worry mixed when I got selected for my first OC experience, but the teamwork made it surprisingly easy and enjoyable. Managing events, tracking timings, and participants was a bit of a hustle, leading to missing a few events. Despite the bumps, the overall experience was seamlessly fun, and those moments hold a special place in my heart."

Sharing his sentiments, Abdurrehman Atlaswala, the Entrepreneurship Development Director for RCKC and Contingent Leader of the winning team expressed, "MAM, an event where everything seemed so big last year, to raising the winning team, will always be close to my heart and to all those who participated in it."

Reflecting on MAM, Shaurya Gupta shares, "Be it practices or the final day, it's a pleasure and delight working with a harmonious team. The competitive spirit on MAM day is undeniable, but it's balanced by the pleasant atmosphere, good music, and the excitement of performing. Despite a small OC team, ‘day 1’ went smoothly, and despite a slight delay on ‘day 2’, the overall experience of performing with my team and watching others was beautiful. I can't wait to feel this again."

Sharing her MAM experience, Pari Chaurasia says, "For me, MAM is like a big door brimming with opportunities and fun. It's a source of faith, fostering friendly competition among friends and providing a platform to meet new people. The practice sessions were truly amazing, extending the joy beyond the two event days. RCKC isn't just a committee; it's an emotion, my second home—everything to me."