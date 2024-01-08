KC Colleges' Gender Issues Cell Attempts To Bring Positive Change

Kishinchand Chellaram’s GIC Attempts To Bring Positive Change | KC College

In the pursuit of a more just and equal world, the Gender Issues Cell (GIC) at Kishinchand Chellaram College, a student-led cell continues to be a driving force for change. Dr Leena Pujari, the convener of the GIC, said, "GIC stands for transformational politics. Our aim is not just to raise awareness about gender issues but to create a more just and equal world."

GIC's initiatives is "Kweers of K.C"

At the heart of GIC's initiatives is "Kweers of K.C.", a community group dedicated to providing a safe space for queer students. Through events, discussions, and a positive atmosphere, the group challenges stereotypes and promotes acceptance within the LGBTQIA+ community.

The GIC, recognised for its proactive approach, is dedicated to raising awareness and fostering nuanced understanding through diverse activities. A primary focus is creating a safe space for all intersectional identities, promoting inclusivity where everyone feels free and included.

CCGS stands out as a vital educational initiative

The Certificate Course in Gender Studies (CCGS) stands out as a vital educational initiative. Spanning two months and adopting a holistic, interdisciplinary approach, the course engages students in meaningful conversations on gender justice.

The GIC newsletter is a popular medium through which students from different courses engage with their talents. A student-led initiative, Creative Expressions, empowers voices through various creative mediums. Following the success of last year's 'Diversity ka Dastoor: Inclusivity in Representation,' this year's theme, 'Pyaar is Political,' continues the narrative. GIC stands as a beacon of hope, inspiring positive change within the academic community and beyond.