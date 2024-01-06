In A First, Mumbai University Ties Up With French University For Dual Degree

Mumbai University | File photo

The University of Mumbai (MU) for the first time will offer a ‘dual degree’ with an international university, paving the way for its students to benefit from academic resources and repute of institutes abroad.

MoU signed with French University

The National Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology (NCNNUM) at the university has signed a memorandum of understanding with the University of Technology of Troyes (UTT) in France to offer joint post-graduation (PG) programmes in the field. The collaboration will allow students from the two varsities to learn at and obtain degrees from both institutes.

The move comes in the wake of a strong push by both the state and Central authorities to enhance international tie-ups of varsities across the country as it’s one of the key parameters used to evaluate higher education institutes by international ranking agencies. The dual degree provision is part of the National Education Policy’s (NEP) objective of offering a more flexible curriculum and allowing learners to simultaneously take up courses at multiple institutes.

Decline in PG enrolment rates

Facing a steady decline in enrolment at its PG departments, MU for the past few months has been trying to reach out to and collaborate with universities abroad. During Diwali, it hosted a meeting with foreign diplomats from various consulates in the city.

The agreement between MU and UTT includes a student exchange programme that will allow MU students to spend six to nine months at the UTT campus on a fellowship. The faculty exchange programme will facilitate joint research projects between teachers at the two institutes.

A university official said that a joint Master of Science (MSc) programme is expected to begin from the next academic year, while a joint PhD is also on the cards. The admission process, intake, fee structure and other details are yet to be worked out.

“This agreement will boost study, research, pedagogy and skills in the field of nanoscience and nanotechnology in India as well as France. It will also be instrumental in inculcating a global outlook and cross-cultural understanding among students,” said MU vice-chancellor Ravindra Kulkarni.