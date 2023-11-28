Students Stranded After MU Refuses Admission, Blames University's Faulty System

Mumbai University | File photo

Students who applied for Mumbai University's LLM programme are complaining about the faulty admission process and the lack of accountability or solutions from the side of the university, which has left many of them out in the open with nowhere to go.

Second Similar Case Came To Light

Meghna Jain, a 24-year-old student applied for the LLM course offered by the Mumbai University and scored 94 out of 100 marks in the exam. However, even after securing a good mark, her name was not mentioned in the merit list.

Jain filled the form through EWS quota and while the highest scorer for General was 92, for EWS it was 90 which makes her eligible for both the list.

Student Approached Mumbai University

Jain approached the University and met the person in charge and was informed that her admission had been rejected because she did not mention the EWS category in the subject preference form. "I submitted my application through EWS only but while submitting the subject preference form, there was no option for EWS or general category. I tried contacting the college but there was no response so I left the space blank," Jain said, adding that she showed the University her form but they told her that they cannot pick up her form now since the list was already out.

No Admission Even After Good Marks?

She also alleged that she was told that there were only 10 people working in this department so they cannot take care of each and everything.

"My whole year will be wasted even after securing good marks. All the colleges have already begun classes and MU was the only University I applied to. I am ready to take admission through the General category and pay the full fees just to save my year," Jain, a resident of Pune said.

Similar Incident Happened With Another Student

Another incident happened wherein a 27-year-old student, Bhushan Walunj filed a petition with the Bombay High Court alleging that he was refused admission even when he scored 82 out of 100 in the LLM CET exam and was in the merit list.

He says that the University refused his admission on the ground that he has not submitted the state level non-creamy layer certificate.

However, Walunj alleges that he had submitted a central level certificate that comprised both caste and non-creamy layer documents. It was a mistake on part of the clerk who only noticed Part A of the certificate which was caste and ignored Part B non-creamy certificate that was attached on the third page.

Walunj added that he asked the university to check the documents again but they refused saying that a state level certificate was mandatory. "Nowhere was it mentioned while applying for the course that they need the state level certificate."

No Response From Mumbai University

The university did not even give a 1-2 day window for scrutiny so that the documents could be reviewed or re-submitted. He approached the court when there was no other option left.

Mumbai University told the court in the hearing that two more lists are yet to come. The concerned department official at the MU preferred to not comment on the matter.