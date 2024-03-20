Roll Numbers Dispatched For Himachal Pradesh OTA Exam After Paper Leak Scandal

Representative Photo

The roll numbers (admit cards) had been dispatched to the candidates to appear in the written examination for the posts of operation theatre assistants (OTA) to be held on March 30 by the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA), officials on Wednesday said.



HPRCA administrative officer Jitendra Sanjta said that roll numbers (admit cards) had been dispatched to the candidates and they can download them from the website of the Aayog.



This is the first test being conducted by the newly formed HPRCA after the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) was scrapped and replaced by the Aayog following the paper leak.

The HPSSC was dissolved after paper leak unearthed on December 23, 2022, when the vigilance arrested commission's senior assistant Uma Azad with solved question paper and Rs 2.5 lakh in cash and later the results of several examinations.



The state cabinet in its meeting held here on March 13 had given a green signal to the HPRCA to go ahead with the process of declaration of Junior Officer Assistant (Information Technology) JOA (IT) and some other posts held up on account of vigilance inquiry of the disbanded Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC).



A large number of job aspirants were on protest demanding early declaration of results and even two of the six Congress rebels Sudhir Sharma and Rajinder Rana, who cross voted in favour of the BJP in the recent Rajya Sabha polls, had supported the protests and were also vocal against the state government for quite some time.