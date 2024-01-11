Road Accident Claims Life Of South Sudanese Student In India | representative pic

On Wednesday night, a road accident claimed the life of Majok Gabriel Piok, a 21-year-old civil engineering student from South Sudan, near Rajkot, according to several media reports. Piok, who had enrolled at Marwadi University in 2022, was riding his scooter towards the university when a truck collided with him from behind around 9.15 pm near Ratanpar village.

The impact of the collision left Piok with severe injuries, and despite being rushed to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Government Hospital, he was pronounced dead by doctors.

The truck driver, identified as Dinesh Singh Pratap Singh, surrendered to the police and faces charges under sections of the Indian Penal Code related to causing death by negligence, rash driving, and endangering life. While an investigation is ongoing, authorities currently do not suspect foul play.

Truck driver faces charges

Piok's untimely demise has cast a somber atmosphere over Marwadi University, known for its diverse international student body of approximately 1,600 individuals from 52 countries. Although Piok did not reside in the university hostel, he was a valued member of the campus community.

Marwadi University, in collaboration with the Indian Customs department and the South Sudan ambassador to India, is actively assisting in repatriating Piok's remains to his grieving family. This tragic incident serves as a poignant reminder of life's fragility and underscores the crucial importance of road safety.