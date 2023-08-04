RMLAU B.Ed. Admit Card 2023: Avadh University Releases Even Semester Exam Admit Cards; Details Inside

RMLAU B.Ed. Admit Card 2023: Avadh University Releases Even Semester Exam Admit Cards | Representational pic

Avadh University, also known as Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University (RMLAU), has released the admit cards for the B.Ed (Bachelor of Education) even semester exams for the year 2023. Students pursuing B.Ed courses at RMLAU can now download their admit cards from the official website - rmlau.ac.in

The examinations are scheduled to take place from August 15 to 25, 2023.

Steps to download RMLAU B.Ed. Admit Card 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RMLAU - rmlau.ac.in.

Step 2: Look for the link that says "RMLAU B.Ed Admit Card 2023 for Even Semester Exams" and click on it.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and other required details as specified.

Step 4: After providing the necessary information, your B.Ed exam admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout for the examination.

Candidates are advised to verify all the details mentioned on the admit card, including their name, roll number, examination date, and venue. In case of any discrepancies, they should immediately reach out to the university authorities for rectification.

