RMLAU Announces 2023 UG And PG Results At rmlauexams.in

Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University (RMLAU) has officially announced the results for various undergraduate (UG) and post graduate (PG) programs. The outcomes emcompassed the first, third and fifth semesters of courses such as BCom, Bsc, BA, MSc, MCom, MA and others.

To retrieve their results, students must visit the official RMLAU official website, rmlauexams.in.

Here's how you can download the result:

Visit the official website, rmlauexams.in.

On the Homepage, locate and click on the result or exam result link.

Choose the academic program you are enrolled in from the available options.

Enter your unique roll number and specific your college name as required.

After submitting the requesting information, your score card will be displayed on the screen. Make sure to check it thoroughly.

Downloads both the score card and the provisional mark sheet for records. Provisional mark sheet can be used until an original degree is provided to them. Passing certificates can be obtained from their respective colleges.

RMLAU, established in 1975 under the Bihar State University Act, 1976, caters to a wide network of 134 affiliated colleges. The university plays a pivotal role in providing educational opportunities to students across regions like Ambedkar Nagar, Amethi, Ayodhay, Bhariach, Balrampur, Barabanki, Farrukhabad, Gonda, Lucknow, Pratapgarh, Raebareli, Shravasti, and Sultanpur.

