Retired IPS Officer Caught Cheating Twice In LLB Exam At KMC Language University In Lucknow

Retired IPS Officer Caught Cheating in LLB Exam at Lucknow University

Rajesh Kumar, a retired IPS officer, was exposed for using fraudulent methods during the LLB first semester exam on Thursday at KMC Language University in Lucknow. Kumar has been found to have copied materials during a test for the second day in a row.

Professor NB Singh, the vice-chancellor told Hindustan Times that the university has simply handled the issue systematically and that, in his opinion as VC, this case is being handled just like any other.

First attempt

During the first semester of the LLB exam, Kumar was caught copying from pre-written notes that were written on a sheet of paper he was carrying. On Wednesday, members of the Proctorial Board exposed Kumar's wrongdoing. Exam controller Bhavana Mishra of KMC Language University told Hindustan Times, "His answer copy and pre-written notes were seized, and a fresh answer copy was given to him to write the examination."

Second attempt

"Prewritten material was recovered from him during invigilation on Thursday as well," Mishra stated. However, no one noticed him taking notes from it this time. It was noted that he had been discovered to have used unfair methods. According to a different official, the university has implemented a zero-tolerance policy and is holding a legal examination for the first time.

He also entered into an argument with the proctor board members on both the days.