Many Young IAS, IPS Officers Faced Negative Assessment In CR: Singh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rajya Sabha Member and former chief minister Digvijay Singh claimed that many young IAS and IPS officers who refused to comply with unlawful directives from their superiors and BJP leaders have faced negative assessments in their annual confidential reports, which have tarnished their records and jeopardised their future.
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 15, 2023, 12:24 AM IST