Republic Day 2023: Super 30 professor, math wizard Anand Kumar nominated for Padma Shri Awards

Patna: Anand Kumar, a well-known mathematician renowned for starting his super 30 programme has been nominated for the Padma Shri Award in Literature and Education.

The Padma Awards were announced on the eve of Republic Day, January 25, by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The full list of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri awardees has been made public.

"I felt that my father late Mr. Rajendra Prasad was looking down at me with a smile and saying that son you go ahead and the destination is still far away and try something till your last breath so that any child can study," tweeted Kumar.

Anand Kumar founded his 'Super 30' programme in the year 2002, for coaching underprivileged students for JEE-Main & JEE-Advanced, the entrance examination for engineering aspirants.

His journey was portrayed in the Hindi film titled "Super 30,", where Hrithik Roshan portrayed the life of Anand Kumar.

