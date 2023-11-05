 Remembering Ex-Education Minister Siddhartha Shankar Ray: Here's A Look At His Educational Legacy
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRemembering Ex-Education Minister Siddhartha Shankar Ray: Here's A Look At His Educational Legacy

Remembering Ex-Education Minister Siddhartha Shankar Ray: Here's A Look At His Educational Legacy

Siddhartha Shankar Ray, a controversial yet influential politician, remembered on his death anniversary, made significant contributions to Indian politics and education.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 05, 2023, 08:01 PM IST
article-image
Siddhartha Shankar Ray |

On the death anniversary of Siddhartha Shankar Ray, a prominent figure in Indian politics and education, we take a moment to reflect on his life and contributions. Siddhartha Shankar Ray, a prominent political figure in India's history, was not only known for his controversial political career but also left behind a significant educational legacy. Born on October 20, 1920, Ray's contributions spanned politics, law, and education.

Educational Background

Ray's educational journey began in Kolkata, where he studied at Mitra Institution, Bhowanipore Branch, Presidency College, Calcutta, and the University Law College of the University of Calcutta. During his college and university years, he was not just an academic but also an active participant in sports and politics. He excelled in cricket, captaining the Presidency College cricket team and winning the Inter Collegiate cricket Championship in 1944. Ray's sporting prowess extended to football, where he played for the Kalighat Club and led the victorious Presidency College football team in 1939.

After being called to the bar by the Honourable Society of Inner Temple, London, in 1947, Ray pursued a career in law.

Political Career

He became one of the junior Central Government counsels in the Calcutta High Court in 1954. His political journey began when he was elected to the Bhowanipore Assembly seat in 1957. He continued to serve in various capacities within the West Bengal Cabinet, including as the Law and Tribal Welfare Minister.

Ray's political career reached new heights when he became the Minister for Education & Youth Services in Indira Gandhi's cabinet in 1971. He was also entrusted with overseeing West Bengal affairs. His tenure as the Chief Minister of West Bengal from 1972 to 1977, marked by controversy and violence, left a lasting impact on the state's political landscape.

Siddhartha Shankar Ray passed away on November 6, 2010, at the age of 90, leaving behind a legacy that transcends the controversies of his time.

Read Also
Union Education Minister Starts UAE Visit With Abu Dhabi’s Coding School
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CBSE Board Teacher Eligibility Test Schedule Revealed

CBSE Board Teacher Eligibility Test Schedule Revealed

JKSSB JE Result 2023 Announced: Check Your Scores At jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB JE Result 2023 Announced: Check Your Scores At jkssb.nic.in

AP EAMCET 2023: Special Round Of Counselling Announced By Department Of Technical Education

AP EAMCET 2023: Special Round Of Counselling Announced By Department Of Technical Education

University Of Lincoln Has Started Accepting Applications For PG Scholarship For Indian Students

University Of Lincoln Has Started Accepting Applications For PG Scholarship For Indian Students

Remembering Ex-Education Minister Siddhartha Shankar Ray: Here's A Look At His Educational Legacy

Remembering Ex-Education Minister Siddhartha Shankar Ray: Here's A Look At His Educational Legacy