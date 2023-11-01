Union Education Minister Starts UAE Visit With Abu Dhabi’s Coding School

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | Representative pic

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited Abu Dhabi’s schools and interacted with students as a part of his visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The visit is scheduled from November 1 to November 3 to enhance collaboration between the two countries in the education sphere.

The minister visited 42 Abu Dhabi which is a coding school and engaged in interaction with the students and faculty of Abu Dhabi Indian School at India House.

The minister also met UAE's Minister of Education, H.E. Dr. Ahmad Al Falasi in Abu Dhabi. This meeting hopes to foster bilateral communication and discussion related to the education and skilling ecosystem of both countries.

“The primary objective of this visit is to foster synergy, collaboration and partnership in the fields of Education & Skill Development. The agenda for this visit is structured to encourage bilateral cooperation, creating a platform for mutually beneficial opportunities in the realms of education & skill development”, Ministry of Education had posted on ‘X’.