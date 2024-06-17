New Developments In The Philippines Regarding Indian Medical Students

The Free Press Journal (FPJ) has obtained an exclusive letter addressed to the Indian Ambassador to the Philippines, Harsh Kumar Jain, from Rufus Rodriguez, a House of Representatives member, outlining recent developments regarding the amendments in the Medical Act of 1959.

The amendments to the law include provisions for registering foreign medical graduates from medical schools in the Philippines.

It stipulates that foreign students who have earned a Doctor of Medicine degree from a Philippine College of Medicine recognised by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and completed a 12-month internship in the Philippines are eligible for registration and practice.

On June 5, responding to multiple requests for information about possible changes to the 1959 Philippine Medical Act, the Indian Embassy in Manila mentioned that there had been no official update or communication from the Philippines on the matter.

"The Embassy has been receiving queries regarding the amendment of the Medical Act of 1959 in the Philippines," the embassy stated in an official notification, directly addressing these concerns. "The Embassy wishes to highlight that, as of this date, no communication from the Philippine government regarding any amendments to the Medical Act of 1959 has been made.”

In his letter on the issue, Rodriguez assured Jain of the government's commitment.

“I assure you that both the legislative and executive branches of government are seriously committed to adopting measures to provide Indian medical students with the best medical education in the country,” he stated.

He further noted the importance of complying with new regulations from the National Medical Commission of India, ensuring that the education of Indian medical students remains valid, high-quality and competitive globally.

FPJ’s analysis of the ground reality

Rodriguez’s letter to Jain highlights significant legislative efforts, which could benefit Indian medical students. However, these changes are still in the pipeline. Indian medical students should remain cautious and not make final educational plans based solely on these proposed amendments.

Despite Rodriguez’s letter, the Indian Embassy's advisory underscores the current uncertainty. Until the amendments are passed and enacted, the existing regulations remain in force. Indian students should closely monitor the situation and seek official updates before making any decisions about their medical education in the Philippines.