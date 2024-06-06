Embassy Of India In Manila Issues Advisory For Indian Medical Students |

The Embassy of India in Manila has issued an important advisory for Indian medical aspirants considering pursuing their medical education in the Philippines. This advisory is a response to multiple requests for information about possible changes to the 1959 Philippine Medical Act.

Advisory issued

"The Embassy has been receiving queries regarding the amendment of the Medical Act of 1959 in the Philippines," the embassy stated in an official notification, directly addressing these concerns. "The Embassy wishes to highlight that, as of this date, no communication from the Philippine government regarding any amendments to the Medical Act of 1959 has been made.”

Advisor issued by Embassy of India in Manila | IndianinPhilippine/Instagram

This clarification is crucial for Indian students and their families who are evaluating their educational options abroad. The embassy mentioned that there has been no official update or communication from the Philippine government.

The embassy urged caution, advising students and parents to thoroughly verify the credibility of their sources. The advisor reads, “Consequently, Indian students and parents are once again urged to carefully assess their options before taking up medical programmes in the Philippines to avoid financial loss or professional uncertainty in the future.”

New Philippine Medical Act 1959

Earlier, there were reports going around that the Philippine Medical Act of 1959 had been revised to benefit Indian medical students, allowing them to register and practice medicine in the Philippines. According to these reports, the House of Representatives had approved amendments that would significantly impact Indian students pursuing MBBS degrees in the country.

The purported new provisions of the Medical Act would enable students who complete their Doctor of Medicine degree from a Philippine College of Medicine recognised by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), along with a 12-month internship, to register and practice medicine in the Philippines. CHED would issue the necessary certification to facilitate this process, ensuring a smooth transition for Indian graduates.

The Philippines remains a popular destination for Indian students aspiring to become doctors, owing to its quality medical education and relatively lower tuition costs compared to Western nations.