Indian Medical Students Can Now Practise Medicine In Philippines; Know How

The Philippine Medical Act of 1959 was revised by the Philippines, allowing Indian medical students to register and practice medicine there. The House of Representatives' approval of this policy change is expected to have a major positive impact on Indian students studying for MBBS degrees in the Philippines.

New Philippine Medical Act 1959

The new provision allows students who complete their Doctor of Medicine degree from a Philippine College of Medicine recognised by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), along with a 12-month internship, to register and practice medicine in the Philippines. CHED will issue the necessary certification to facilitate this process, ensuring a smooth transition for Indian graduates.

The Philippines is a popular choice among those aspiring to become doctors since it provides quality medical education. It is a desirable location for medical education since the tuition costs are significantly lower than in Western nations.

According to NDTV reports, Kadwin Pillai, Director of Transworld Educare and Chairman of Kings International Medical Academy, elaborated on the benefits of this new regulation. "This provision is particularly beneficial for Indian medical students, who have been increasingly choosing the Philippines for their medical education due to factors such as the high quality of education, English as the medium of instruction, and affordable living costs. The new regulations also align with the Indian Medical Commission's requirements for registration, allowing Indian graduates to practice medicine in India after obtaining their MD degrees from the Philippines," he stated.

Additionally, Mr. Pillai emphasised that the amendment benefits all international medical students studying in the Philippines, not just those from India. It is expected that this inclusive policy change will draw even more foreign students to the Philippines, enhancing its standing as a centre for medical education.