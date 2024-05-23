Indian Students In Bishkek Remain Cautious Despite Return To Normalcy, Seek Embassy Support

The Indian embassy in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, stated on Wednesday that things had returned to normal in the city, following a few days in which locals targeted foreigners, raising fears for Indian students studying there. In the wake of the violent incidents last week, India urged its students in Bishkek to stay indoors.

Indian embassy released official statement

Currently, the majority of the 17,000 Indian students enrolled in the Kyrgyz Republic are located in Bishkek.

Official statement | Indian in Kyrgyzstan/instagram

The official statement reads, “The Embassy has been concerned at the recent incidents of violence against foreign students in Bishkek. However, due to swift action by the Kyrgyz authorities, the situation in Bishkek has returned to normal. No untoward incident has been reported in Bishkek during the past few days. There are no restrictions on the movement of transport or people. However, as a measure of precaution, the classes are being conducted in an online mode.”

Additionally, officials have warned students and their families not to believe false news that "some mischievous elements" are spreading.

Additionally, the Embassy notified the students and their families that on May 18 and May 22, respectively, the Indian Ambassador visited Jalal-Abad State University and the International Higher School of Medicine in Bishkek, where he engaged in conversation with the Indian students. To stay in touch with the students and respond to their concerns, embassy representatives paid visits to the International Medical University, the Eurasian Medical University, the Royal Metropolitan University, and the Avicenna University on May 21 and 22, respectively.

Indian student in Bishkek

The Free Press Journal spoke to Akash Patel, an MBBS student at the International Medical University in Bishkek, who gave us an update on the current situation. He said, "The 17th Night was extremely stressful and panic-inducing, but the situation is gradually returning to normal. However, there is still a lingering sense of fear. Some individuals are threatening, ready to engage in fights, and using abusive language."

Regarding the assistance he's receiving from local friends, he stated, "I have some local friends who are helping me by purchasing groceries and fulfilling any other requirements I have. They also assist me in commuting between the university and home."

When asked about contacting the Indian embassy, he mentioned, "Yes, we had a meeting with our Indian ambassador, who is supporting us. He attentively listens to our problems and is actively working to address them. He advised us not to panic, stay calm, and emphasized the importance of taking our exams and obtaining our degrees. My state exam is scheduled to begin on 3rd June, so we are preparing diligently. Moreover, they have assured our parents not to panic."