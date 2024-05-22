Contact Local Authorities For Any Issues: Hingoli Administration To Parents Of Students In Kyrgyzstan |

The Hingoli administration in Maharashtra has appealed to the parents of students studying in Kyrgyzstan, which has been hit by violence, to contact the district disaster management office for any issues, officials said.

Nearly 500 students from Maharashtra have been pursuing medical education in Kyrgyzstan and there is a possibility that they may face issues due to the violence, the Hingoli district administration said in a release on Tuesday.

The Indian government on Saturday asked its students in Bishkek to stay indoors after the Kyrgyz capital city reported mob violence targeting international students, especially from South Asia.

The Hingoli administration has appealed to the parents of students studying in Kyrgyzstan to contact the district disaster management office and convey if they have any issues, the release said.

The local administration there (in Kyrgyzstan) has decided to conduct the examination of these students through online mode, it said.

The students may come back to India next month, the release said.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had advised Indian students to stay in regular touch with the Indian embassy.

The Indian embassy in Kyrgyzstan said it was in touch with students, and the situation is calm.