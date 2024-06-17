UGC NET 2024 Exam Tomorrow; Check What Documents To Carry & Important Guidelines

Representative image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the UGC NET exam for the June 2024 session tomorrow, June 18, 2024. The UGC NET June 2024 exam will be offline using OMR sheets. NTA will conduct the UGC NET exam at 360 centres nationwide.

Candidates appearing for the exam can download the UGC NET June 2024 admit card from the official website - ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

NTA will not mail hard copies of the UGC NET June 2024 admit card, so candidates must download it from the official website. It is mandatory to carry the UGC NET admit card to the exam centres for verification. Candidates without the admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

Documents to carry to the UGC NET exam 2024 include the UGC NET June 2024 admit card and any one of the following for identity verification purposes: passport, two passport-size photographs, driving license, voter ID card, PAN card, Aadhar card, etc.

Important guidelines for the UGC NET exam 2024 include:

Refrain from bringing electronic devices, gadgets, or any prohibited accessories into the exam centre.

Candidates are required to carry a valid original photo ID proof on the UGC NET exam day

Arrive at the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the start of the exam.