‘Religion and science lead up the same path,’ says visionary Dr. V. Karad

As a child, Vishwanath Karad was schooled in an open space close to cattle shed. He knew it was the end of the school day when he heard cowbells (belonging to cattle, returning to the manager) Karad believes that it is such a grassroots and unpretentious upbringing that made him understand the currents that envelop the universe and seem carelessly conflicting are finally a unifying force. Karad has built a peace empire on the tenet that religion and science lead you to the same path. The visionary’s creations, Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT World Peace University) and MIT Art, Design & Technology, among others, are tools to reach that one universal truth.

On April 3, Vishwanath Karad and his academic institutes jointly held a public dedication ceremony of the World Peace Dome, a monument which signifies happiness, peace, and spirituality. The Peace Dome also symbolises a global Indian culture called Shrimad Bhagavad-Gita Dnyan Bhavan. At the event, 1.25 lakh copies of Shrimad Bhagavad Gita were distributed to students across India. Excerpts:

You undertake peace ventures all the time, do you believe that the young are being pulled away from a deeper consciousness of self and environment?

I believe that the young have a lot to offer to the world. The last two years have been sad for many, not only youngsters and a good way to get back to life is by believing in the universal path of peace and understanding. The young are always eager to learn, and it is important that they bring the change needed. They need to be sensitised and made to understand the dimensions of human conflict and develop skills which are founded on peacebuilding, philosophy, technology, religion and science.

How did you come up with the idea to distribute Bhagavad Gita to students?

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi had recently stated, “I have nothing more valuable to give to the world than the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and the world has nothing greater to take.” Taking inspiration from the Prime Minister’s statement, it has been decided to distribute 1.25 lakh copies, which will be launched on the inauguration of the World Peace Conference at MAEER’s MIT World Peace University, Loni Kalbhor, Pune. Following this, the Bhagavad Gita will be distributed to students across various centres across the nation.

Why do you think students should read the Bhagavad Gita?

There are multitudinous reasons why students should read, understand and implement the teachings revealed in Shrimad Bhagavad Gita. The book is the essence of all Vedic knowledge that truth seekers will ever be able to gather. One witnesses the truths revealed in the Gita verified often by modern science. With a narrative between man and God as represented by Arjun and Sri Krishna on the verge of entering the fiercest battle of a lifetime at Kurukshetra, the Gita teaches students how to handle knowledge acquired in an unbiased perspective by observing and knowing yourself and the world.

Can you tell us again how Einstein's famous equation plays a role today?

Till date, one of the most famous scientific equations of Dr Albert Einstein, E = MC2, has been showing the pathway to the world community at large in understanding the most scientific principles and laws of mother nature and life. However, now, E = MC2 is found to be much more revealing, and it is going to give an appropriate understanding and insight into the role of science and spiritual/religious components of life. In fact, the very equation, E = MC2 truly reflects the manifestation of consciousness – the invisible energy or force, which binds the entire universe together. This clearly shows that science and spirituality/religion go together to reveal the true nature of the universe.

Advertisement

Can you explain the relevance of the Peace Dome?

I wanted to create a peace monument. This tribute to Mother India developed over 13 years ago into a magnificent dome and now houses the world’s largest peace library besides being the world’s largest peace prayer hall. I had thought of this idea more than a year ago and as if the call of nature and the universe has come into existence now when the world needs it more today than any other day.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 07:00 AM IST