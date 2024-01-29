Registration Opens For Yuva Sangam Phase IV Promoting Inter-State Youth Interaction | Pixabay (Representational Pic)

The registration portal for Phase IV of Yuva Sangam, which falls under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, was recently released by the Ministry of Education (EBSB). The government's Yuva Sangam program aims to improve interpersonal relationships between young people from various states and Union territories in the nation. The last date to apply is February 4, 2024.

Yuva Sangam, which was introduced in 2023 and is based on the main elements of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, emphasizes experiential learning and absorbing information about the rich diversity of the nation firsthand.

Students, NSS/NYKS volunteers, working adults, self-employed individuals, and those in the 18–30 age range can register for the program.

Phase IV of Yuva Sangam will see participants from states/UTs visiting their partnered state/UTs under the direction of the nodal HEI of each state/UT. Approximately 22 institutions in India have been identified for this program.

What does it encompass?

The kids, both those enrolled in college and those not, are given educational and cultural tours that take them from one state or Utah to another. The visiting delegation is given multifaceted exposure throughout the trips under five major areas, including Paryatan (tourism), Parampara (traditions), Pragati (development), Paraspar Sampark (people-to-people connections), and Prodyogiki (technology).

Young people from different states and UTs will spend five to seven days with their matched counterpart, giving them an immersive look at all the different aspects of the state and a chance to interact and get to know the local youth.