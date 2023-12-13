Registration Open for Symbiosis Entrance Test 2024 | Pixabay

Registration for the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET 2024) is now open on the official Symbiosis Test website, set-test.org, according to Symbiosis International University (SIU). In order to be considered for admission to SIU's undergraduate (UG) programs, prospective students must take part in SET 2024.

Registration for SET 2024 closes on April 12. The SET admission card for Test 1 on April 25 and Test 2 on April 30 can be downloaded by applicants. SET 2024 will be offered entirely online and will concentrate on UG subjects such as BBA, BA, BCA, and BSc (Hons).

Questions from the general awareness, numeric aptitude, general English, and analytical and logical reasoning categories will all be included in the SET 2024 exam paper. A written ability test is also included in the SET 2024 entrance exam, and it must be finished in 60 minutes.

SC and ST students must receive a qualifying exam score of 45%, while general category candidates must receive a minimum of 50% to be eligible to take the SET exam. Candidates for SET 2024 may be those who have finished their Class 12 examinations or who are awaiting their results.

Prospective students are urged to register as soon as possible in order to guarantee their spot in this admission exam for SIU's undergraduate programs.