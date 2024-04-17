Registration Open For CSEET July 2024 Exam: Steps To Apply For Computer Secretary Entrance Exam

rpresentative Image | iStock Images

The registration period for the July session of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) has opened, according to the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Interested and qualified applicants can register for the exam by going to the ICSI's official website.

The exam is slated for July 6, 2024, and is required for entrance to the Company Secretaries course.

The CSEET application period will end on June 15, 2024, and is currently open.

Steps To Apply For The Exam

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Click on the provided link.

Step 3: Register yourself.

Step 4: Enter the required details in the application form.

Step 5: Click ‘Submit’.

Step 6: Save and download for future use.

Upon registration for the entrance exam, the candidates will receive a connection to the CSEET virtual teaching classes from the institute.

Business communication, legal aptitude and logical reasoning, economic and business environment and current affairs, and quantitative aptitude are the four disciplines on which the Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test will grade candidates.

Who Can Apply?

Registration for the CSEET is open to students who qualified for class 12 or who will take the class 12 test.

The following candidates are exempt from taking the CS entrance exam: students who have passed the Institute of Company Secretaries of India foundation level; final pass candidates from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India; graduates with at least 50% of the possible points; and postgraduates.