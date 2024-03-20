ICSI Announces Revised Timetable for CS June 2024 Exams

Representative Image | Freepik

The revised timetable for the ICSI CS June 2024 exams has been announced by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Candidates who are interested can now view the updated schedule on the official ICSI website at icsi.edu. The registration cycle for the ICSI CS June 2024 exam commenced on February 26 and will close on March 25.

Key Dates and Exam Details:

The ICSI CS exams will commence on June 2 and conclude on June 10, with additional contingency dates scheduled for June 11, 12, 13, and 14 in case of emergencies.

Exams will be conducted in a single shift daily from 9:00 AM to 12:15 PM, with an additional fifteen minutes provided for question paper reading between 9:00 and 9:15 AM.

The revised timetable for the Professional programme (Syllabus 2017, 2022) and Executive programme (Syllabus 2017, 2022) is now available on the official website.

Fees:

The examination fee for each module of CS Executive and Professional tests is Rs 1200.

An additional fee of Rs 250 is applicable for candidates wishing to change their module, exam center, or selected subject.

How to Apply for ICSI CS June 2024 Exam:

Visit the official ICSI website at icsi.edu or smash.icsi.edu.

Log in to the application portal provided on the homepage.

Complete the application form and upload necessary documents as instructed.

Submit the application fee for the ICSI CS June 2024 Exam.

Download and print the registration confirmation page for record-keeping.

Prospective applicants are recommended to go to the official ICSI website to find more information and specific details about the CS June 2024 exam. Stay informed and study diligently for the upcoming exams to guarantee success in your journey to becoming a Company Secretary.