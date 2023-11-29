Registration For XAT 2024 Ends Tomorrow, Know How To Register Here

In addition to XLRI and XAMI Institutes, over 160 other B-schools throughout the country recognize the XAT scores. | Representative Image

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2024 application period will conclude on November 30, 2023, by the Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur. Interested candidates may register for the XAT 2024 exam at xatonline.in, the official website.

When applying online for the XAT exam in 2024, candidates will need to provide their names, email addresses, phone numbers, and the state they live in. Applicants for XAT 2024 must have an undergraduate degree in any field from an accredited university. More than 150 institutes will use the XAT 2024 score to admit students to management programs.

Registration Fees

The XAT 2024 exam registration fee is Rs 2000. The additional cost for candidates interested in XLRI programs is Rs 200 per person. The cost for Indian candidates applying through GMAT for GMP is Rs. 2500, while the cost for NRI/foreign candidates applying through GMAT for one or more programs is Rs. 5000.

On January 7, 2024, the computer-based exam version of the XAT 2024 is planned to take place. The exam will take place for three hours and thirty minutes, from 2:00 pm to 5:30 pm.

Steps to Register for XAT 2024

Click this link to open the XAT 2024 website in a new window: https://xatonline.in/

'Registration' should be clicked.

Input contact information such as name, address, email address, password, and captcha code.

The validated email address is shared with a unique XAT ID and registration link.

Press the link to confirm your registration.

Within 24 hours of registering, if you have not received the email containing your XAT ID and password, please check your spam or junk mail folder. Alternatively, you can contact admis@xlri.ac.in by email or give 1800-209-0835 a call between 8:00 AM and 8:00 PM (IST). Within 48 hours, the exam authorities will respond to you (holidays excluded).