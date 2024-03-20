Registration For NEST 2024 Opens Today: Apply For Integrated MSc Programs In Science | Unsplash

Registration for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST 2024) will open today, March 20, at the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar. Applying for the exam can be done by going to nestexam.in, the official NEST website. Applications for NEST 2024 must be completed by May 31st.



The NEST 2024 exam is set to take place on June 30. The announcement mentions that the NEST 2024 admit card will be available by June 15. The results will be announced on July 10, 2024.

According to the official statement from NISER, a total of 200 seats for Integrated MSc programs in Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics will be allocated based on the written examination.

Eligibility Criteria

Regardless of age or category, candidates who passed the 12th test or its equivalent in 2022, 2023, or who will take the 12th Standard examination or its equivalent in 2024 are eligible to apply for admission to the NISER/CEBS Integrated M.Sc. program in 2024. The candidate must have received at least 60% in the aggregate (or a grade that is comparable) from any Indian board that is recognized for the Class XII test. For applicants belonging to Scheduled Tribes (ST), Scheduled Castes (SC), and Divyangjan, the minimum criterion is 55%. Applicants ought to get a spot on the NEST 2024 merit list.

Application Fees

The application fee for general and OBC candidates is Rs. 1,400, while for SC, ST, and Divyangjan candidates it is Rs. 700. Payment can be made using credit cards, debit cards, net banking, as well as Mastercard, Visa, and RuPay cards.

How to apply?

Go to nestexam.in, the official NEST website.

Select "how to apply."

Login information for submitting an application.

Payment options will be provided through gateways once the online registration process is completed.

For your records, print off the confirmation paper.