KCET 2024 Registration Ends Today: Apply Now at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea

The registration process for KCET 2024 will come to an end today, March 20, 2024, as announced by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). Candidates who are eligible but have not yet applied are strongly advised to visit the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea - and submit their application before the deadline. The entrance exam is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19, 2024.

To accommodate a larger number of applicants, the authorities decided to reopen the registration window on March 18, 2024. Candidates were given an extra three days to finish their applications. It is important to note that there will be no more extensions to the registration deadline, as stated in the official notification.

Important Dates for KCET 2024

Candidates are advised to take note of the following important dates for KCET 2024:

KCET 2024 registration last date: March 20, 2024

KCET 2024 application form correction window: To be announced

KCET 2024 admit card release date: April 5, 2024

KCET 2024 exam date: April 18 and April 19, 2024

Application Fee:

Candidates are required to pay a registration fee to complete the KCET 2024 registration process. The fee structure is as follows:

Karnataka (General and OBC categories): Rs 500

Karnataka (SC/ST candidates): Rs 250

Female applicants of Karnataka: Rs 250

Candidates outside Karnataka: Rs 750

Foreign candidates: Rs 5000

How to Apply for KCET 2024 Exam

Applicants can follow these simple steps to apply for the KCET 2024 entrance examination:

Visit the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea

Click on the ‘CET 2024 Registration’ link

Enter valid details to register

Login and fill out the application form, providing personal and educational qualifications

Upload the required documents

Pay the registration fee and click on ‘Submit’ to complete the process

Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference

Candidates are recommended to visit the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea - for the most recent updates and comprehensive details.