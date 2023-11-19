Registration For NEET UG 2024 Likely From January, Check Details Here

The NEET program has no upper age limit | Representational Pic

The National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2024 registration is expected to begin in January 2024, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). The official NEET UG 2024 application form can be accessed at neet.nta.ac.in.

The NEET UG result 2023 was announced followed by the release of the NEET cut off 2023 for MBBS in government colleges. Applicants for NEET UG 2024 can review the unreserved category cut-off to gain insight and plan their exam strategy.

Eligibilty Criteria

The qualifying requirements for NEET 2024 are anticipated to stay the same as they were last year. There is a lower age limit of 17 years as of December 31 of the year of admission, but there is no upper age limit for applicants. Let's examine the NEET eligibility requirements for the year 2024. It is anticipated that this year's requirements won't change.

Indian citizens are required to be candidates. The NEET exam is open to both Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) and Non-Resident Indians (NRI).

Applicants must be 17 years old or older at the time of admission, or they must turn 17 by December 31, 2024. Consequently, candidates' minimum birth dates ought to be December 31, 2007. The NEET program has no upper age limit.

Applicants must have passed the qualifying exam in each of the following subjects: English, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, Physics, and Chemistry.

