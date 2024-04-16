Registration For NEET PG 2024 Begins Today; Exam On June 23 | Representative image

Starting today, April 16, 2024, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will begin accepting registrations for the National Eligibility and Entrance Test for Postgraduates (NEET PG) 2024. Today at 3 PM, the registration procedure will start, and it will run until May 6, 2024, at 11:55 PM.

Applicants can make changes to their submissions between May 10 and May 16, 2024. The results will be released on July 15, 2024, while the admit cards will be distributed on June 18, 2024.

As required by the National Medical Commission Act of 2019, NEET-PG is the only entrance exam for admission to different MD/MS and PG Diploma courses. NEET-PG results are also required for admission to post-MBBS DNB courses, post-MBBS direct 6-year DrNB courses, and NBEMS diploma programs.

No state government or private medical colleges or universities would hold separate entrances for admission to MD, MS, or PG Diploma courses for the academic year 2024–2025, according to the official announcement.

On June 23, 2024, a computer-based platform will be used for the NEET-PG 2024 exam, which is being administered by NBEMS at multiple test sites around the country.

Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements can register online at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. The information brochure for NEET PG 2024, which will take place on June 23 and have results announced on July 15, has been made available by the NBE. The download of the admit cards will begin on June 18.

For candidates in the General, OBC, and EWS categories, the application cost is Rs 3500; for those in the SC, ST, and PWD categories, it is Rs 2500.



To be eligible to enroll in the country's MD, MS, or postgraduate diploma programs in medicine, candidates must pass the NEET PG exam. There are 200 multiple-choice questions on the test; a correct answer is worth four marks, while an erroneous answer deducts one mark.

The deadline for completing an internship in order to be eligible for NEET-PG 2024 is August 15, 2024. A supplementary handbook issued by the designated counseling authority will provide additional information about counseling processes and any applicable reservations.

Applicants can follow these steps to apply for NEET PG 2024:

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Click on the provided link.

Step 3: Register yourself.

Step 4: Fill in the required details.

Step 5: Now, make payment for the application fee.

Step 5: Click 'Submit'.

Step 6: Save and download for future use.