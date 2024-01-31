NEET PG 2024: Exam Fee Reduced By Rs 750 | Representative image

In a big to make medical education more affordable and accessible, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced a significant reduction in the NEET PG examination fee, benefiting all candidates by a reduction of Rs 750.

This policy has been effective since January 1, 2024.This decision by NBEMS aims to alleviate the financial burden on the multitude of candidates preparing for the upcoming examinations.

What are the current fees for all the categories?

In 2013, the application fee for the general and OBC categories stood at Rs 3,750. Over the years, this fee witnessed an increase and reached Rs 4,250 in 2021. However, the NBEMS has taken a proactive step by reducing the fee to Rs 3,500 from January 1, 2024, according to a PTI report.

Any candidate submitting their application form for the forthcoming NEET PG examination will be required to pay the reduced fee. The revised fee structure is now lower than the application fee charged in 2013.

Similarly, in 2013, the application fee for SC, ST, and PWD candidates was Rs 2,750. This fee was raised to Rs 3,250 in 2021, the report added. To further support candidates from these categories, the NBEMS has revised the fee to Rs 2,500, effective January 1, 2024, PTI reported.

Candidates are urged to make use of the reduced fee when submitting their NEET PG exam application forms, aiming to create a fair and supportive environment for medical hopefuls.

With inputs from agencies